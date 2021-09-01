'Ted Lasso' Has Second Thoughts About Facing His Mental Demons in New Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Ted Lasso is facing his own mental demons.

On Friday's episode of the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ comedy, titled "Headspace," things are turning around for AFC Richmond, which means it’s time for everyone to work on their issues -- like Ted’s discomfort, Nate’s confidence and Roy’s attention.

In ET's exclusive clip from the latest installment, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) meets with the team's sports psychologist, Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), to address what's been going on with him mentally. It hasn't been an easy go of it lately for the Richmond coach following his latest panic attack during the squad's FA Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur.

When he sits across Dr. Sharon, however, Ted's not quite ready to open up, stalling for him as he rambles his way through after realizing their session had begun the second he walked through the door.

"Ted," Dr. Sharon calmly interrupts. "Don't worry."

"Yeah, of course," Ted says with a big sigh. "What do you want to talk about?"

"Why don't you tell me what happened the other night?" she asks without an ounce of judgment.

Her question spurs Ted to exit stage right, as he immediately rises out of his seat and makes a move toward the door. "Yeahhh, I don't want to do this," Ted replies, leaving Dr. Sharon's office as quickly as he arrived.

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

Recently, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham broke down the crucial scene with ET over a recent phone interview.

"She understands that she can see it before anyone else," Waddingham said of Rebecca and Ted's connection. "She can see it brewing in him when she's up in the stands. She can see the way his back is moving, that something is wrong. She can see the speed of how he's leaving, the pace of his feet, that something's wrong."

"And I love the fact that we then find her in his office, we then find her finding his coat on the floor of the locker room," the actress added. "She's consumed as if she's having a panic attack herself."

While Ted has been building to a season 2 breakdown, his positivity and good-naturedness masking much of his trauma and pain, Waddingham said the current season has "deepened [Ted and Rebecca's] relationship, deepened their understanding of each other without even seeing each other sometimes."

New episodes of Ted Lasso drop Fridays on Apple TV+. For more, watch below.

