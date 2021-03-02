Tayshia Adams Reacts to Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Breakup (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams feels for Clare Crawley. In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, Tayshia opened up about Clare's recent breakup from Dale Moss, and advised they"stay out of the media."

"I have not spoken to Dale. I did reach out to Clare," Tayshia revealed, before sharing her thoughts on the recently-split twosome. "Honestly, I would just say keep to your guys' selves. It is really easy to get wrapped up in wanting to have your voice heard and it makes it really messy."

"You guys are both hurting right now, so just reach out to family and friends and ones you can confide in and stay out of the media," she added.

Tayshia took over for Clare on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, after Clare fell head over heels for Dale, deciding he was her match less than two weeks into filming. Dale proposed, and days later, Tayshia arrived on set in Palm Springs to date the remaining men. Tayshia ended up getting engaged to Zac Clark.

Dale officially announced his and Clare's breakup on Instagram on Jan. 19, just five months after they got engaged. Clare broke her silence on the split a few days later, saying she was "crushed" by his announcement.

As for Tayshia's own relationship, the 30-year-old said she and Zac continue to learn more about each other after she moved into his place in New York City. One thing that living together has taught her is that he's "a very mature man."

"It's very different than what I am used to, but fights don't actually have to last six or eight hours or go to the next day," she shared. "And I think that is one lesson I have learned more so recently that I am really thanking my lucky stars for."

"Like any relationship, we have had struggles," she noted. "We just went from living apart -- him in New York and me in Orange County -- to me moving in, basically, on top of each other in a New York City apartment. And I am just like, 'Hi, I can't go anywhere. This is home.'"

The two are exploring this new part of their relationship and growing together as a couple. Her advice for others is, "When the going gets tough, keep going and just follow your heart and just enjoy your relationship, be happy."

Tayshia, who co-hosted Tuesday's ET, also opened up about the podcast she hosts with "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.

"Click Bait is basically a podcast where we divulge in the juiciest headlines," she said. "We try to give you our opinions about everything and also try to spill a little bit of tea in Bachelor Nation."

"Just a little bit," she teased.

Tune in to Tuesday's ET for more. Check your local listings.