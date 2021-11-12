Tayshia Adams Posts Video Of Herself at the Hospital: 'What a Day'

Tayshia Adams is on the mend. The 31-year-old former Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she was at a hospital.

Adams' shared a short clip that showed her panning her phone around her hospital room as she lay in bed wearing her glasses, a mask and a light colored shirt. She was hooked up to an IV in the clip.

The time marker on the Instagram Story reads 3:00 p.m., and alongside the clip Adams wrote, "Welp, I've been here since 9:30 a.m. What a day." She included the emoji taking its temperature, too.

Instagram / Tayshia Adams

The post came less than a week after Adams ran the New York City marathon with her fiancé, Zac Clark. It was a feet Clark previously praised her for on Instagram, while also hinting at his fiancée's health issues.

"The untold story about @tayshia is one of humility and courage. She would never tell the world how truly inspiring her performance was yesterday at the @nycmarathon but I will," he began. "Leading up to Sunday she did dozens of interviews where she could have talked about her chronic knee/back pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule but instead she talked about her charity of choice, @worldvisionusa, and how grateful she was for all the support from family, friends, fans and strangers."

"She is allergic to excuses. She could have bailed at anytime in the past four months, her PR team would have handled it, but that is just not who she is," Clark continued. "She said she was going to do something and she did it. No one will remember her 'time' but the fact that she went out and ran (check the hundreds of videos online - there was very little walking) this race in 4 hours and 40 minutes is heroic and shows the power of believing in yourself."

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are currently serving as the hosts for Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. Watch the video below below for more on the already-dramatic season.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Michelle's season with all of our Bachelorette coverage.