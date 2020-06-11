Tayshia Adams' First 'Bachelorette' Promo Teases Lots of Tears and a Disapproving Dad

"I'm coming here with the purest of intentions and I just want you guys to be real," Tayshia, 30, says in the trailer. "I got married and divorced at a really young age and I feel like this is my time to really dive in deep and find my life partner. I definitely feel like my husband is here. I am so genuinely happy."

While one guy says that Tayshia "could be my wife" and another praises her as his "dream girl," things seem to take a turn when she breaks down sobbing and exclaims, "I can't do it anymore. I just can't."

The drama hinted at includes guys being there for the wrong reasons or still being hung up on Clare. The trailer even teases that Tayshia may fall for someone her family doesn't approve of.

"I'm truly giving it a chance and it's more than I've ever opened up myself to, but I also have to follow my heart," she says, while her dad has a different point of view.

"Why him?" Tayshia's father asks. "As your father, it's my job to protect you from making possibly the biggest mistake of your life."

In the end, Tayshia calls her journey "a whirlwind of emotions," as she breaks down over her fears.

"The fear of divorce will forever stay with me. And I never want to experience the heartache that I experienced in my last marriage. It's just, like, a lot," she says through tears.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.