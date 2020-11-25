Taylor Swift Reveals Her Favorite Song to Revisit While Rerecording Old Albums

Taylor Swift is back in the studio, working to make her old music new! The 30-year-old singer appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning America and revealed which song has been her favorite to rerecord thus far. Swift is currently in the process of rerecording her first six albums, after a battle with Scooter Braun over the rights to her work.

"I've been having a really great time rerecording my older music. So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story'" Swift shared. "The older music, my voice was so teenaged. Sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now."

"It's been the most fun to go back to rerecord ones that I feel like I could actually, possibly, improve upon the song," she added. "That's been a really amazing, fun adventure."

While fans wait for updated renditions of the classic Swift tracks, the singer is focused on her latest album, Folklore, which was recorded while in quarantine due to COVID-19.

"It was so crazy to create an album from my house. I had never done that before. I've always worked in studios," she said. "This was an experience unlike anything else and it really changed, I think, what this year would have been for me emotionally and mentally."

The album earned Swift six GRAMMY nominations, something the "Cardigan" singer called "absolutely unbelievable."

"[Quarantine] really does draw so much into profound focus -- what matters to you, appreciating the things you have, appreciating your health, protecting it, trying to live in a way that is responsible for you and other people," she said. "The one thing I knew I needed to keep me afloat was music and I'm really grateful that I had that."

"Also, I'm really grateful that the fans loved it in the way that they did and saw where I was coming from," Swift continued. "I think they let their imaginations run wild with these stories, too, which made me really happy."

Though a Folklore tour isn't something that's going to happen anytime soon, Swift is giving fans a performance of sorts with the release of Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, a concert film on Disney+.

"One thing that's so amazing about getting to create with your collaborators is taking those songs from the studio and getting to perform them and getting to connect with fans. Obviously we're doing things a little bit differently this year because concerts aren't happening," she said. "So many times [collaborators] Jack [Antonoff] and Aaron [Dessner] and I had said to each other, 'Wouldn't it be so amazing if we could get in a room and perform these songs together and kind of feel that connection to the music in a live sense? And provide a way to, in a way, do a concert for the fans?'"

The group "figured out a way" to do just that, a plan that involved quarantining completely and using both fixed and robotic cameras.

"We wanted [the film] to feel like listening to the record felt and like making the record felt," she said. "Just kind of full of warmth and as cozy as it was for us to create this music."

In addition to hearing all of the songs performed in order, the film shows Swift and her collaborators discussing the making of each track and giving insight into what the process was like.

"One thing about this special is we got to delve into how we made the album, stories behind these lyrics," Swift said. "It was really great to go behind the scenes and tell people."

