Taylor Swift Premieres 'City of Lover' Concert Special After Canceling Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift dished fans some fun escapism from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

The singer debuted an ABC special, Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert, which featured footage from her concert at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, in September.

She kicked off the show with her hit "ME!" Following the song, the 30-year-old songstress thanked fans for "caring about this album, for listening to it, and for wanting to be here."

"In my mind, I look at this as a party, like a release party," Swift told fans as they cheered.

Next, Swift belted out fan favorites including "The Archer," "Death By a Thousand Cuts" and "Cornelia Street" -- which she revealed she wrote in the bathtub and Swifties couldn't get enough!

She continued with an acoustic version of "The Man," followed by "Daylight" and "You Need to Calm Down."

During the special, viewers also got a glimpse of the singer practicing for the show, and personal photos Swift and her band took while in Paris.

Earlier on Sunday, Swift took to Instagram to let fans know this was "the best album release party I could’ve wished for."

"Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork - then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus 💕 It was the best album release party I could’ve wished for 😆✨💐🎆🕶 love you guys," she shared along with two photos showing off her colorful locks.



The special aimed to celebrate Swift’s Lover album, since she had to call off her Lover Fest tour due to the pandemic.

"Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert!” she said, teasing the broadcast on her Instagram. “We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it'd be fun to share it with you."

Following Sunday’s premiere on ABC, the concert is available on Hulu and Disney+ starting Monday.

Swift was one of many artists who have had to cancel or postpone tours because of COVID-19.

“A lot of my friends and I have been doing sort of a weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” she told Sirius XM in April. “I think it's really important that we all stay connected because isolation doesn't have to be an all-encompassing thing."

"We may be isolated, physically, but we can still keep in touch with people," Swift continued. "We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones ... that is one of the great things about modern technology."

