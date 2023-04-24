Taylor Swift Fans Flood GoFundMe Page for Concertgoer Who Was Reportedly Killed After Her Show

Swifties unite. Fans of Taylor Swift have flooded a GoFundMe page in memory of a late concertgoer, who was reportedly killed on his way home from the pop star's Friday concert in Houston, Texas.

According to local Houston NBC and Fox affiliates, 20-year-old Jacob Charles Lewis was struck by a suspected drunken driver in the early hours of Saturday morning after his car broke down on the Southwest Freeway. He had reportedly attended Swift's show earlier that evening with his sister, April Bancroft.

Swift's fans have taken to the fundraising campaign in his honor, with many donating contributions of $13 -- a nod to Swift's lucky number -- and dropping lyrics from Swift's songs in the comments. Among the most frequently quoted is Swift's Midnights bonus track, "Bigger Than the Whole Sky."

I cannot even describe the pain I feel at this moment for the loss of my brother. We loved you so much @taylorswift13. Thank you for making this our last memory together #JacobLewis https://t.co/cRHT5T54YT — April Bancroft (@apriltheswiftie) April 24, 2023

I cannot express the overwhelming happiness and gratitude from every #Swiftie out there. Thank you thank you thank you. I will get to your messages eventually if I haven’t already, your words have inspired me through my day so much. — April Bancroft (@apriltheswiftie) April 24, 2023

She also thanked Swift herself for making the concert their "last memory together."

At the conclusion of her three-show trek in Houston, Swift noted how she was "loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all." She also acknowledged suffering a cut on her hand while performing, declaring the mishap to be "very Mercury in retrograde coded."

Swift has not yet publicly addressed Lewis' death.