Taylor Hawkins' Wife Alison Breaks Silence on His Death as Foo Fighters Announce Tribute Concerts

The Foo Fighters are coming together to honor their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died in March.

Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will take the stage in September for two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. The first show will take place on Sept. 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and the second is set for Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The shows "will unite several" artists whom Hawkins idolized along with "the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon," a press release for the concerts explained on Wednesday. "His bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

Lineups for the shows along with ticket information will be released soon via the Foo Fighters' website.

Following the announcement of The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, the drummer's wife, Alison, shared her thanks on Instagram “for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor."

"Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief," she continued. "As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of The Foo Fighters and valued his dream role every minute of his 25 years with them."

"We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family," she added.

Hawkins was found dead at his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 22, with "the presence of 10 different substances: THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others," in his system, according to the Attorney General's Office in Colombia at the time. He was 50.

The Foo Fighters confirmed Hawkins death in an emotional statement on Instagram.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band's message read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."