Taylor Hawkins' Son Pays Tribute to Him With Performance of 'My Hero'

Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane honored his late father with a special performance. Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the 16-year-old joined the local band, The Alive, and played the drums during a performance of the Foo Fighter’s hit song, “My Hero.”

In a TikTok video, posted on July 7, by user Lagtownsfinest, the 16-year-old joins the band during a block party in Laguna Beach. “When Taylor Hawkins son gets on the drums and dedicates the song “My Hero” to his dad,” the caption over the video read.

The camera then zooms in on the teen, who sits behind a brown drum set and bangs out the song’s iconic intro, which was made popular by his father’s opening drum solo. The video ends when a member of The Alive begins to sing the tune.

The Alive also gave the young drummer a shout-out on their Instagram. “July 4 Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in💥,” the caption next to the video read.

Per Variety, The Alive has previously opened up for Taylor’s cover band, Chevy Metal, and for the Foo Fighters during Lollapalooza, one week before the drummer’s death.

Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will take the stage in September for two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. The first show will take place on Sept. 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and the second is set for Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The shows "will unite several" artists whom Hawkins idolized along with "the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon," a press release for the concerts explained. "His bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."