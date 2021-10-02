Taryn Manning and Fiancée Anne Cline Split After Surprise Proposal

Going their separate ways. Taryn Manning and Anne Cline have called off their engagement.

The pair have split up after the Orange Is the New Black actress decided to call it quits, according to multiplereports.

The pair reportedly split up in late August, after the 42-year-old actress said yes when her musician girlfriend popped the question during a live performance in Florida back in June.

According to Us Weekly, a source told the publication that Manning only said yes to the proposal because she was put on the spot, but wasn't actually ready.

The proposal happened during Cline's band, Cline Street's, performance at a bar in Panama City, Florida. As seen in a video of the moment, Cline jumped off of stage, got down on one knee, and presented a shocked Manning with a ring. Manning leaned down to hear Cline as she popped the question, before she responded with a kiss and got the ring placed on her finger.

At the time, a rep for the Karen actress told TMZ that the women "are thrilled" about their engagement, while Manning herself added, "It was the easiest YES I ever said!"

However, the couple called things off in late August.

Around the same time, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cuddling a dog, which she captioned, "I’m sticking with animals from here on out. #1 love #humansucksometimes #freewill."

Manning shared a motivational quote on Instagram over the weekend that read "And then suddenly, you meet that one person that makes you forget about yesterday and dream about tomorrow."

Check out the video below to hear more on Manning.