Tarek El Moussa Says He's Considering Having More Kids With Fiancée Heather Rae Young (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa is very much open to having children with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the couple amid an exciting time in their lives, as they plan their wedding, settle into their very first home together and work on Tarek's show, Flipping 101, which airs Thursdays on HGTV.

Tarek shares two children with his ex-wife, Christina Haack -- 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden. While 40-year-old Tarek and 33-year-old Heather just got a new puppy together, Heather told ET that she's also been thinking about expanding the family with a baby.

"I've been talking about it more because, you know, I never thought I would have babies, and I never saw that in my future," she said. "I always wanted to get married but I never knew that that would be something that I could ... it just, it just seemed like I couldn't be a mom. I just didn't know. And so, I'm like, 'Well, babe, what's one more?' You know, our life's already crazy and, you know, maybe."

Tarek noted that the Selling Sunset star is already a "rock star stepmom" to his kids, and is all for having a child together.

"She just started hinting at this like a few weeks ago, you know, but at the end of the day, listen, she's my wife," he said. "There's one thing I know about children. I would never regret having a child because I love my babies so much, so if we have more kids, we have more kids."

Heather said it was Tarek who made her want to have children.

"Now I know I can do it," she explained. "I think there was a fear for me and, you know, raising a human is the hardest thing. And it's hard, but I see how we parent together, we're very parallel and he lets me parent how I want and he never micromanages anything. He trusts me 100 percent with the kids and I think having that beautiful experience with him, it makes me more open to having a baby."

"He's so involved with the kids," she added, calling Tarek the "best daddy." "He will never miss a game, an event, he'll even go out of his way ... we had to hire a private plane one time to make it to Taylor's soccer game to get to a real estate event in Vegas and there was no way we would be able to do it, so we had to. So, he goes above and beyond to be there for the kids."

As for Tarek, he said Heather has made him healthy and happy. It's no secret that the Flip or Flop star has been through tough times, including his divorce from Christina and his battle with cancer.

"Oh, I was dying inside back then," he said bluntly. "For years I was so sad and just dying and lost and, you know, the moment I met this girl right here, my life changed."

"It's actually not something I've talked about in a long time, but there was a period of about six years of my life where I didn't want to get out of bed, you know?" he continued. "I had thyroid cancer and then right after that, I had testicular cancer and then right after that, I had that terrible back surgery, and right after that, I had that divorce, and so it was like six years of hell to be honest. And, you know, to be thriving and happy and healthy and to be getting married and buying houses, it's just like a different life."

Heather added, "We want people to know you can have a second chance and you can still meet the love of your life."

Now, the couple is looking forward to their wedding in October, which they're also filming and turning into a special. Of course, Tarek's kids will be involved.

"Brayden is the ring bearer and I'm a little nervous about him holding the ring, and then Taylor, she's kind of whatever she wants," Heather shared. "She's like the head bridesmaid, she's the head maid of honor, she's the flower girl, so she's everything. ... She is an entrepreneur in the making and she is so talented, so she is a boss for sure."

As for their stunning new home in Newport Beach, California, Tarek called it a "fresh start" and praised Heather's remodeling skills.

"I've remodeled almost 600 houses now but with our house, Heather definitely took the lead on it and knocked it out of the park," he shared. "I mean, knocked out of the park. I'm gonna start bringing her to some of my flips, she's good."

Even though the house definitely took some work -- remodeling took a year due to a storm that flooded the house last November and some work on the roof is still currently in progress -- it's definitely been worth it in the end. Their budget was originally $400,000 for remodeling, but it's already cost them one million dollars (including a $13,000 rug). Still, they've already made back their investment.

"We worked really hard to find the house, paid in the low three [millions], today it would probably sell around six [million] and we put around a million into it so it's kind of like a Flip or Flop house," Tarek said.

"It's so special," Heather also gushed of their home. "I mean, it really is like he said, our journey has progressed so much. We're getting married, the kids are, you know, so involved and we just love making this our home. It's like our happiness."