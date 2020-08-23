Tarek El Moussa Promises Not to Waste 'Second Chance at Life' With Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is feeling nothing but grateful as he celebrates another birthday. In an Instagram post on Friday, the Flip or Flop star reflected on how life has changed for him over the past year, declaring that he's got a "second chance," thanks in part to his fiancee, Heather Rae Young.

"What can I say🤷‍♂️. It’s my 39th birthday, my kids are happy and healthy, and I’m in love with @heatherraeyoung," he wrote alongside a family photo of himself with Young and his kids, 9-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

"I got a second chance at life. I’m not gonna waste it," Tarek added. "Love you all."

Young paid tribute to her soon-to-be husband in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"Today is a VERY special day because it’s my fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa birthday!!! And yesterday was Bray’s 5th birthday!!! We had soooo much fun, a lot of planning but so worth it to see his smile and excitement!!" she said.

"Now back to the most incredible man.... I am thankful for the universe for brining us together. We truly are soulmates & best friends," the Selling Sunset star continued. "Tarek you are the most loyal, honest, loving person I have ever met. Without you my love I’d be a lost person, you give me strength,motivation & confidence. I can’t imagine my life without you. I can’t wait to grow old together, kiss you you everyday and conquer this world as a team. I am in love with you Mr. El Moussa! You and me forever! ❤️ future Mrs. El Moussa I can’t wait to be your wifey 💍Now go wish the love my my life a Happy Happy birthday 🎉."

El Moussa and Young got engaged last month, while celebrating their one-year anniversary at Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island.

The HGTV star confirmed his relationship with Young in an interview with ET last August, opening up about how she had turned his life around.

"I just went through some pretty traumatic things in my life and honestly I was very happy being comfortable on my own and I didn't realize what I was missing until I found what I was missing," he explained. "She just makes me feel really good and happy. I was sad for a very long time; I was alone for a very long time, and I feel like she's really brought me back to life, which is very, very fun to say."

Season three of Selling Sunset just debuted on Netflix, and Young told ET earlier this month that if there's a season four, it's possible El Moussa might appear on the series.

"So much of my life is Tarek and I can talk about him," she explained. "He is a huge part of my life and he can't be on the show with me, so all I can do is talk about him and talk about our moments and talk about how much fun we have and everything going on. But, yeah there might have been a deal made so we'll see… But honestly, I don't know about season 4, but fingers crossed!"

See more in the video below.