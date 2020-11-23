Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off 2020 AMAs With 'WAP' Dance Challenge -- Watch!

Taraji P. Henson owned the stage as the host of this year's American Music Awards. The Empire star brought her dynamic charm to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and emceed an incredible night of music and celebration.

Henson kicked off the show with a tribute to music, owning the entire stage as she performed and danced with a slew of backup dancers to a few modern mega-hits -- including two TikTok favorites, "Savage" and "WAP."

Henson disrobed down to a golden, glittery bodysuit throughout the musical medley performance, and certainly proved that she wasn't afraid of embracing her wild side.

"It's been a long year. And now that 2020 is coming to an end, it's time to remember that we are one country, y'all. And we need to heal. We need to love on each other a little more," Henson said after her musical intro. "And that's what tonight is about."

"We're going to have some fun. We're embracing our neighbors and coming together with music," she continued. "We got something for everyone tonight. So grab your drink and let's get ready for a party."

We just hope to make 2020 a little brighter with our show tonight! ❤️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/qfHrwBxZ8Z — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

Before the show kicked off, the actress opened up about why she was excited to get a chance to host the ceremony.

"The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists - the fans," Henson said in a statement released after it was announced she would be hosting this year's AMAs.

"I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host -- and also a fan -- for what promises to be an electrifying night of music," Henson added.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the best moments in AMAs history.

Keep up on all the awards handed out during the AMAs. Here's the complete 2020 American Music Awards winners list.