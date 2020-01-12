Tara Reid Wants to Recruit Nicole Kidman for Her New Movie Following 'The Undoing' Finale

No one can say that Tara Reid didn't shoot her shot! The 45-year-old actress took to the comments section of Nicole Kidman's recent Instagram post to see if the 53-year-old Oscar winner would be interested in starring in her upcoming film.

Kidman shared a photo of herself in New York City ahead of her mini-series, The Undoing's, finale, which garnered lots of celebrity buzz.

Reid commented on the post, "You are truly amazing in everything you do. I've been a huge fan forever. Hopefully one day we can work together soon."

Hoping that day would be sooner rather than later, Reid brought up a specific upcoming project, inviting Kidman to get involved.

"I'm producing a movie Masha's Mushroom, it staring Vivica Fox, Billy Zane, Beverly D'Angelo, myself Tara Reid, Sade and others. It's truly an amazing script," she continued. "I would love for you to read it. Shoreline and Universal are doing it. It's a franchise of five films. If you can follow me so I can tell you more. Kindly, Tara."

As of the time of publication, Kidman has not responded or followed Reid.

This isn't the first time Reid has expressed interest in working alongside an A-lister. Back in May, she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the possibility of playing Carole Baskin in a feature film adaptation of the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King. At the time, Reid expressed interest in portraying the Big Cat Rescue activist alongside Matthew McConaughey as Joe Exotic.

"He'd be perfect for it. He dedicates himself to every single role," she told ET. "If you could make it right, it could be a great movie."