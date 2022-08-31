Tanya Brown and O.J. Simpson Prosecutor Slam Chris Rock's Joke About Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder

Nicole Brown Simpson's sister is speaking out against Chris Rock's latest joke. On Tuesday, Tanya Brown took to Instagram to slam Rock for mentioning her sister's murder during a recent comedy set.

As ET previously reported, Rock made the joke in question during a recent show in Phoenix, Arizona. According to an eyewitness, the topic came up when Rock said that he was asked to host next year's Oscars after Will Smith slapped him at the January ceremony following a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Chris joked that returning to the Oscars would be like returning to the scene of the crime," the eyewitness said, "and said that it would be similar to asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the Italian restaurant where she left her glasses" before she was killed. O.J. Simpson stood trial for the murders of his ex-wife and Ron Goldman. He was acquitted.

Brown called the joke about her sister "BEYOND distasteful" in an Instagram post, before bashing Rock for joking about Pinkett Smith's alopecia at the Oscars.

"Nothing funny about his joke towards Jada as she suffers from a physical condition and nothing funny about equating an Oscar host invitation to a double homicide," Brown wrote. "I always thought he was funny, but he crossed the line with this one."

Brown concluded her post by telling Rock and other comedians to "stop using my sister, OJ and Ron part of your cricking comedy act," adding, "There are families behind this tragedy!"

Christopher Darden, the prosecutor in Simpson's trial, echoed Brown's comments in a post to his private Instagram account, which ET obtained.

"I don't advocate violence but I guess this guy hasn't learned his lesson. I guess Will failed to slap any sense into him," Darden wrote. "I know some people who are deeply hurt and offended by this joke. Lame as it is. I mean he has every right to say what he said but maybe if some of his jokes were more general in nature and not so specific as to mock specific people."

"Nicole was somebody's mother bruh and Ron was a son and a brother, you know? Do you always have to make a joke at somebody else's expense?" he continued. "Ain't you learned nothing from the slap that was heard around the world?"

Brown commented on Darden's post, writing, "Thank you, Chris."