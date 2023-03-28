Tamera Mowry-Housley to Star and Sing in Musical Movie for Hallmark (Exclusive)

Tamera Mowry-Housley is showing off her vocal talents for Hallmark.

The actress will headline Hallmark Channel's Dream Moms, which premieres Mother's Day weekend on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ET can exclusively reveal. Mowry-Housley will perform three original songs written specifically for the film: "Dream That Dream," "Bring It Back" and "So Right."

Joining Mowry-Housley in the cast is Chelsea Hobbs, Roger Cross and Andrew J. Hampton.

Dream Moms follows Danielle (Mowry-Housley), a one-time off-Broadway performer and former backup singer, and Claire (Hobbs), a once-aspiring dancer, both had dreams of making it to the Broadway stage. Many failed auditions and years later, Danielle is married Mark (Cross), a successful lawyer, and has a ballerina daughter, who is positioned for the New York City ballet, living in the Upper East Side. Claire is a single mother raising two sons and working as a bookkeeper in the Garment District. Now consumed with motherhood, they no longer have time for themselves and have deferred their own dreams.

Danielle’s brother RJ (Hampton) introduces the two after Claire begins taking classes at his dance studio. Impressed with Claire’s dance technique, he wants to bring the women together to compete in a nationally televised talent contest. As they start practicing for the show, Danielle and Claire begin to regain their sense of self and passion they once had as performers. When competing priorities arise with their families and cause them to reconsider, the pair ultimately realize they need to show up for themselves and set an example to never give up your dreams. They compete in the talent contest and with the support of their families, Danielle and Claire learn it’s never too late to become what or who you want to be.

“On Mother’s Day weekend, we are excited to bring our viewers a movie celebrating moms and the overwhelmingly important role they play in their family’s lives,” said Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Development at Hallmark Media. “We hope people will be inspired by seeing the magic that can happen when you have the courage and support to follow your dreams.”

The movie also officially launches Hallmark's Make Her Mark women's directing program spearheaded by Hallmark actress Ashley Williams. The initiative affords the opportunity to an aspiring female director to shadow on a Hallmark production during the entire process, from start to finish. Dream Moms director Jessica Harmon was shadowed by Make Her Mark's first participant, Crystal Lowe, who will go on to direct her own Hallmark movie in the future.