Tamera Mowry-Housley, Teri Hatcher and James Denton Lead Hallmark's October Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Fall romance continues on Hallmark with six new original movies in October!

ET can exclusively reveal the latest additions to Hallmark Channel's "Fall Into Love" programming lineup and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' upcoming romances, featuring three film premieres on both networks. The new fall movies will be led by headliners Tamera Mowry-Housley, Taylor Cole, Aimee Teegarden, Hunter King, Teri Hatcher, James Tupper and James Denton, among others.

ET also premieres an exclusive first photo from Denton's music-centric film for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Perfect Harmony (see above), where he shares the screen opposite Sherri Saum (The Fosters). The Desperate Housewives and Good Witch alum is back in the Hallmark fold for the movie, where he plays Jack, the best man to Saum's maid of honor, Barrett, in their friends' nuptials.

Over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, October brings double the trouble when fraternal twin sisters who couldn't be more opposite, played by King and Rhiannon Fish, are forced to reunite when they inherit a detective agency in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. Hatcher and Tupper topline the second movie debut of the month, Mid-Love Crisis, which centers on a divorced teacher on the cusp of turning 50 who is unexpectedly reunited with her former high school sweetheart during a long weekend.

See the full October schedule below.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "FALL INTO LOVE"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Girlfriendship

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Lyndie Greenwood, Krystal Joy Brown and Brad James

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 1

After a booking mix-up, Samara’s (Mowry-Housley) birthday getaway turns into a week-long retreat on Edisto Island, in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, where she and her two best friends (Greenwood and Brown) rediscover their passions, their purpose and romance.

Pumpkin Everything

Starring: Taylor Cole, Michael Ironside and Corey Sevier

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 8

Based on the novel by Beth Lebonte. Amy (Cole) is a novelist who returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather, Tom (Ironside), and his pumpkin-themed store. While there, she crosses paths with a man (Sevier) from her past.

Autumn in the City

Starring: Aimee Teegarden and Evan Roderick

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 15

Piper Grant (Teegarden) moves to New York for a fresh start and to find her career passion. As she bounces between different exciting temp jobs that take her all over the city, she meets Austin Edwards (Roderick), an aspiring writer. While Piper’s sunny optimism is at odds with Austin’s jaded personality, the magic of the autumn season soon brings them closer together. When Piper realizes her true passion is illustration, they decide to team up on a children’s book project, and in the process, they discover the thing they’re really searching for might be each other.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

Starring: Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 2

Fraternal twins Nikki (King) and Nora (Fish) are forced back into each other’s lives when they inherit a detective agency. As they solve a murder, they realize their differences may be their greatest advantage.

Mid-Love Crisis

Crown Media

Starring: Teri Hatcher, James Tupper, Brian Markinson, June Laporte and Matreya Scarrwener

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 9

With her 50th birthday a week away, Mindy (Hatcher), a divorced teacher, finds herself in the throes of a bona fide mid-life crisis. The timing isn’t ideal, as it coincides with a long weekend visit from her daughter, Rita (Laporte), and Rita’s girlfriend, Emma (Scarrwener), who comes along with her uncle, Sam (Tupper) … Mindy’s former high school sweetheart she hasn’t spoken to in over three decades. Her ex-husband, Marc (Markinson), gets thrown into the mix at Rita’s request, adding to Mindy’s angst. Between two exes under one roof vying for her affection and trying to talk Rita out of the big 50th birthday party she’s planning, Mindy has a lot to navigate as she learns to embrace her life and discover what she truly wants as she starts the next chapter.