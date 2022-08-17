Tamar Braxton Celebrates Adrienne Bailon's Baby News Years After ‘The Real’ Beef

Tamar Braxton is celebrating her “family” Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Israel Houghton’s baby news. On Tuesday, Adrienne announced that she and her husband secretly welcomed a son named Ever via surrogate.

The day following the surprise announcement, Tamar dedicated a post to her fellow former co-host of The Real.

“Boy moms are the BEST moms & anytime someone is chosen to be a mom is a direct blessing from God,” the “Love and War” singer wrote next to Adrienne's announcement.

Tamar's post comes after she, Adrienne and other hosts of The Real rekindled their friendship in 2021, following Tamar's exit from the show in 2016.

“I am beyond over the moon happy for my family @adriennebailon and @israelhoughton on the Best Thing EVER💙💙💙💙!!!! …. My nephew EVER! I know just like any other blessing what this means to the both of you. This is what it looks like when God shows up and OUT!! Congratulations guys. I love y’all deep 💙✨,” Tamar wrote on Instagram.

This is the first child for Adrienne, while Ever joins Israel's four children from a previous relationship.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Adrienne's news was celebrated by her other co-stars of The Real in the comments under her post.

"HE IS HERE!!!! Lord thank you for this gift You spent quality time making for Israel and Ade," Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who welcomed her daughter earlier this year, wrote.

"Every second of perfection. Thank you for His genius mind and adorable smile that's bout to light up our world! We've been waiting for u Ever!! Monaco's ready for matching outfits 👀🤪😍😍😍😍😍," Jeannie added.

"Her dream came true," Garcelle Beauvais wrote, below several clapping and heart emojis. "I couldn’t be happier for Ade !!!!! Your prayers came true 🙏🏽 lucky little boy 😇"

Former host Tamera Mowry commented, "Wooooo-hooooo!!!!! Cried so many tears of joy today! So happy for you my love! See you guys sooooon!!!"

Adrienne has been candid about her journey to motherhood, even sharing her struggles with fertility. In 2019, the singer opened up to ET about her desire to have a child of her own.

"I want to be a mom," she said at the time. "I think that would be the next chapter, building a family and still being able to do all the things that I do, but at the same time, I just think that would probably be a great way for my life to come full circle so that's what I'm most excited about!"