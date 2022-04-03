Tamar and Toni Braxton Honor Late Sister Traci on Her Birthday With Emotional Posts

The Braxton family is remembering Traci Braxton on what would have been her 51st birthday.

On Saturday, Tamar Braxton shared a series of posts dedicated to her late sister. “Someone lied and said 'it gets easier.' It doesn’t. You just continue to live without,” she wrote next to a photo of her hugging Traci and holding her hand. “😪 on your last birthday, we all were so hopeful and Optimistic and said it wasn’t going to be your last one. We were right because Today and EVERY birthday we will celebrate you just like we said we would. 🥳#happyheavenlybirthday our sisterly bond is unbreakable. #foreverthebraxtongirls we love you 😍 #TrayDay❤️✨”

Trina Braxton commented on Tamar's post about their sister, writing, “😢😢😢 I sure miss her. 😢😢."

In another post, Tamar showed off her jewelry dedicated to Traci while driving in a car. “We celebrate forever and ever just like you wanted #Trayday ❤️,” she captioned the video.

Toni Braxton also took to Instagram to share a picture of Traci. “Happy Birthday Traci We Love and Miss You Dearly," she wrote of her sister along with a broken heart, dove and snowflake emoji.

In addition to commenting on Tamar's post, Trina also honored her sister by sharing a picture of her and Traci that was done by an artist.

“Happy Birthday to my sister, Traci Braxton. I miss you every day,” she wrote. “I still feel like I am dreaming and can not wake up. Words can not express the 'Traci-ness' that is now missing from our lives. I miss your light, your laughter, and most of all, the amazing heart that only you possessed. I love you, my Trae Rae. Happy Birthday, my darling sister. @jpdesignsart - thank you for the photo.”

Additionally, Towanda Braxton honored her sister with a video. “Everyday I wake myself up with disbelief that my Traci is no longer here. If you don’t have sisters, you will never fully understand the bond we have together,” she wrote. “Through thick and thin, we always have each other’s back even when we have just finished arguing. No one knows the true sister bond we shared. Confiding in each other, exchanging secrets. Many tried to come between us but our love for one another was blessed by God. Happy birthday my amazing Traci. I love you and thank you for being you….unapologetic. I will forever keep our promises. Love, your Umba.”

Lifetime network also honored the late singer by dedicating Toni’s latest film, Fallen Angels Murder Club, to her sister's memory.

“Tonight, we dedicate our movie in loving memory of Toni’s sister, Traci Braxton. She was truly an angel,” the post read next to a photo of Traci.

Last week, Toni spoke out for the first time about how the family has been coping since Traci died. "I wake up every morning and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself 'No, she's gone but she's been here with us for 50 years,'" she said during an appearance on Tamron Hall. "So I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another."

Traci died on March 12 after a battle with cancer. She was 50.

The reality TV star’s husband, Kevin Surrat, confirmed the news, telling ET in a statement, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."

A rep for the late singer also told ET that Traci was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing.