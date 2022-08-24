Sylvester Stallone Says 'I Will Always Love' Jennifer Flavin Amid Divorce Filing, Dog Didn't Cause Split

Sylvester Stallone is opening up about his split from Jennifer Flavin, addressing reports that an argument over his beloved Rottweiler, Dwight, was the final straw to break their relationship.

ET has confirmed that Flavin filed for divorce last Friday in Florida after 25 years of marriage. According to the filing, she wants to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach, Florida, amid the divorce proceedings. She also believes her husband is hiding marital assets.

In a statement to ET via his rep, Stallone said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The Rocky star spoke directly with TMZ on Wednesday, telling the outlet that he and Flavin "just went in different directions," adding, "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

In an earlier report, TMZ cited a source claiming Stallone had wanted to get a Rottweiler for protection for the family -- while Flavin did not want the dog. They alleged that an argument over the situation had unearthed more issues and ultimately led to the divorce filing.

In his interview with the outlet, Stallone disputed the claim. He noted that -- while they did disagree over how to care for the canine with their bicoastal lifestyle and frequent traveling -- they "did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 76-year-old actor covered up a portrait of his wife, located on his bicep, with new ink. The cover-up was revealed in since-deleted pictures that were posted by artist Zach Perez. Flavin's face was replaced by a photo of a dog.

"Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," his rep said in a statement to the Daily Mail at the time. "As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

In his new interview with TMZ, Stallone stuck to the same story and added that he still has a tattoo of Flavin on his back.

Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997, and in May, the pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone gushed alongside a series of images of him and Flavin. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin took to the comments to react to the actor's message. "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I’m yours for the rest of my life!,” she wrote.