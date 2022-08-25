Sylvester Stallone Said It Would Be 'Mass Suicide' If Wife Jennifer Flavin Was Out of His Life

Seven months prior to Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce, the 76-year-old actor was talking about how he couldn't live without her.

On an episode of their daughters' podcast, Unwaxed With Sophia and Sistine Stallone, that was released on Jan. 31, Sly and his wife opened up about their 25-year marriage.

When Sistine noted that her parents are "polar opposites" but "literally cannot live without one another," Jennifer responded, "That's true."

Sistine called out her mom's "organizational skills" for helping Sly all these years. "If she was out of my life, it would be mass suicide -- which infers that I have multiple personalities," the actor responded.

"I keep him extremely organized, so I do everything. I do everything from the minute we wake up, from getting him coffee to bringing it to him in bed, bringing him cookies in bed every morning, then going downstairs. And then we get ready. I make you breakfast in the morning, and then I make sure everything is great for you for the day," Jennifer said of their daily routine. "I go through your schedule, and then you tell a few jokes, I laugh. That's what keeps us going, 'cause I laugh, and I laugh and I laugh, because he's so damn funny. Sly is the funniest man I've ever met, and I'm telling you I've sat with a lot of funny comedians. He cracks me up."

When asked what he does for his wife, Sly responded, "I just aggravate the hell out of her. I don't really know what I do for her. I mean, she knows I would jump in front of a small train, just like this big, a choo-choo train, I would put my arm in front of it. No, I think she's fantastic. She's an amazing woman. I tell her that every day. I don't know how she holds it together. She's just amazing."

Sly added, "I mean, but she's a little crazy. Yeah, a little bit, a little bit. And when I say crazy, it's good crazy, as opposed to sanatorium nuts."

Jennifer chimed in, "We have fun together and we understand each other and we also, it's really important to understand each other's moods. So I know when he's in a funky mood or a bad mood, I know when to back off, and I don't go in for the jugular and I don't like to fight."

The 54-year-old model also shared that her husband "writes me love letters" and "love poems."

When Sistine asked her mom what she did for Sly when they were first starting out, the actor joked, "Yeah, what happened? Why'd you fall out of love?"

Jennifer replied to her husband and daughters, "I think what happened was, it was just us in the beginning and so I had a lot more time to make him cookies and make him dinner and then you guys came along and that took up a lot of my time."

The family also recalled a time when Jennifer got sick, and she "got so scared" that Sly wouldn't be able to take care of her. "I called Sophia because we were in Florida and they were in [Los Angeles] and I thought, 'Oh my god. I'm sick. Who's gonna take care of me?' So I called up Sophia and I'm like, 'Oh my god. I'm so sick and Sly's here. I don't know if he can take care of me.' Sophia was sending me soup from across the country."

Sistine then noted, "So it's safe to say that Dad, you show Mom love emotionally in your humor, and the way you speak, and then Mom, you do the physical things every single day."

Jennifer added, "Like carry the luggage, open the doors, book the restaurants, cook, clean, take care of him, remind him about every single thing. I'm very A type and he's very not."

Sly elaborated, "Jennifer was wagon train material. What I mean by that is you're a woman that could sit there and go across the country and defend themselves and forge a river and bake biscuits and churn butter and build a house. I, on the other hand, people think I'm like Rambo, [but I] need room service.

The Tulsa King star also shared what he thought made his marriage so successful. "I think to have a happy marriage you have to let people follow their natural inclinations," he said. "Some people don't want to work, some people need to work. That was her thing. She's been on her own since she was 12, 13, so I thought, 'You know what? Just let her go.'"

"I don't understand when people try to subjugate others and put the lion's paw on them and not let them do what they want to do, and then you come home and you wonder why your wife is in a bad mood," he added. "...I think that's the worst thing, is to stomp on someone's dreams, just crush them. Then don't marry her. Don't marry her. Don't marry him."

Jennifer noted, "I think that was one of the biggest things that helped our marriage because I made my own money. I paid my own bills and I did very well. So I didn't need Sly's money. I didn't need to be in a movie of his, I'm not an actress. I didn't need any of his friends."

ET confirmed that last Friday Jennifer filed for divorce in Florida. According to the filing, she wants to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach, Florida, amid the divorce proceedings. She also believes her husband is hiding marital assets.

"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings," read the divorce docs.

Additionally, Jennifer wants to keep her last name and has asked that Sly not be permitted to move anything from their marital assets.