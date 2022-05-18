Sylvester Stallone Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone is proving lasting love is achievable. The 75-year-old actor celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with wife Jennifer Flavin on Tuesday and had the sweetest message for her.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone gushed alongside a series of images of himself and Flavin. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin shared her love for Stallone in the comments section, writing, "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I’m yours for the rest of my life!"

The 53-year-old model later commemorated the day with a post dedicated to Stallone on her Instagram page. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" Flavin wrote. "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Stallone and Flavin share three daughters -- Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia -- and the girls couldn't be happier for their parents on their milestone anniversary.

"Twenty-five years together," Sistine captioned a throwback picture of her mom and dad on her Instagram. Scarlet also chose an old snap of Stallone and Flavin sharing a kiss, simply writing, "25 years."

Over the course of his career, Stallone has proven time and time again that he is a dedicated family man. On social media, he often gushes over his wife and daughters. In November 2021, Stallone shared support for Sophia and Sistine's podcast, writing, "UNWAXED podcast … our girls are amazing … maybe it’s genetic? Don’t miss another episode if you want to have wonderful entertainment."

After the three girls were named Miss Golden Globe 2017, Stallone spoke to ET about how he credits Jennifer for the way their daughters turned out.

"I'm stunned that life has moved by so quickly, and my daughters turned out so wonderfully," he shared. "I have to give Jennifer all the credit."

For more on the famous family, watch the video below.