Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Talk About Their Chemistry Onscreen -- and Reveal Her Nickname for Him

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are a rom-com match made in heaven!

On Monday, the pair of actors flew straight from the set of their upcoming film, Anyone But You, to Las Vegas for 2023 CinemaCon -- where they premiered the trailer.

While onstage, Sweeney and Powell gave the audience a look at their banter as they teased the clips for their film. According to People, the pair revealed that they finished wrapping the film hours before, and wanted to be inside the theater to witness themselves onscreen.

During the bit, Powell revealed his co-star's cheeky nickname for him.

"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," Powell said, with Sweeney adding, "Oh, please, Top Gun."

Powell starred in the Oscar-nominated film, Top Gun: Maverick, with Tom Cruise and Miles Teller.

"I love when she calls me that," he said. Powell also joked that Sweeney thought he was Teller, to which she quipped, "I actually thought you were Tom Cruise though."

Before showing the trailer, the pair had one last playful exchange as they talked about their characters.

"Anyway, as you could probably guess, this movie's about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Powell told the crowd, with the Euphoria actress adding that Powell's character is "a real a**hole."

"And what better place to put a nightmare and an a**hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Powell added.

In March, Powell and Sweeney were spotted filming scenes from the movie in Australia and showing off their toned bodies.

In the pics, Powell and Sweeney are aboard a sailing boat looking quite close and happy. In January, it was announced that Sony Pictures had acquired the film, and the storyline, at that point, was still under wraps.

As of now, the plot of the film, which was directed by Will Gluck, is still a secret. However, it was confirmed that the movie will be R-rated. Gluck, of course, is no stranger to the rom-com world, having helmed both Easy A and Friends With Benefits.

In March, Sweeney teased the film to ET.

"Just know the movie is going to be so much fun. It is so funny. And it gives love, it gives humor, it gives sex," Sweeney said in a Zoom call from Sydney, Australia.

"It gives all the great things that make a movie," she added. "And we want to bring back the good ol' rom-coms with Will Gluck, and we’re having a great time doing it."