Surprise! Constance Wu Gives Birth to First Baby With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Congrats are in order for Constance Wu!

ET has learned that the 38-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Ryan Kattner over the summer. "They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy," a source told E! News, who was first to report the birth.

The news comes as a surprise to Wu's fans, as the actress never publicly revealed that she was pregnant. It appears she has kept a low profile since March, when the U.S. shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has also remained inactive on social media since May.

While Wu is best known for starring in TV series and films like Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, her Texas-born boyfriend is a musician, composer and screenwriter. Kattner is the frontman for rock band Man Man, and known to fans by his stage name, Honus Honus.

Wu has been able to keep most of her personal life private over the years, but previously addressed the public backlash she received from Asian American men for dating interracially.

"They make this assumption that every single one of my boyfriends has been white based on the one boyfriend they saw on my social media, the one I was dating when I started my account," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "But if this anger is so large and triggered by something kind of small and not necessarily verifiable, then it's about a deeper issue, and I or other Asian women might be the unfortunate target of it."

"The way I try to think about it is if somebody needs to target me as part of their longer journey to figure out how they feel about themselves and their place in the world, I think that's fine," she added. "Of course hateful things don't feel good, but I understand."

