Super Bowl LVII: See Which Celebs are Eagles or Chiefs Fans

Super Bowl Sunday is here, and our favorite celebs are just as excited as we are! But who is rooting for who (and who is mainly attending for Rihanna's halftime performance?)

Abbott Elementary creator and (beloved Philadelphia fan) Quinta Brunson posted support for the Eagles on her Instagram story ahead of the game, snapping a selfie of her jersey. She later posted a photo of her Abbott costar Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Lift Every Voice And Sing" during the pregame.

Miranda Lambert let the world know who she was rooting for via Instagram, posting a selfie in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey with a matching bandana in her hair.

"Let’s go @chiefs 👏🎉🎈🏈! #chiefskingdom #15 #EastTexas #Mahomie #superbowl," Lambert wrote beneath the photo.

Catch up on who is rooting for who below.

Simu Liu rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs:

Brie Bella rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles:

Hailey Bieber supported Rihanna's performance:

H.E.R. joined in on the fun, telling fans she's headed to the "Riri concert:"

Martha Stewart shared her outfit details on without revealing which team she's rooting for:

Cara Delevingne chiming in with her Rihanna support:

