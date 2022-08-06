Suni Lee's Ceremonial First Pitch at Minnesota Twins Game Will Flip You Out

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game, and she flipped out!

The 19-year-old gymnast brought her skills to the mound Friday night for the Blue Jays-Twins game at Target Field in Minneapolis and wowed the crowd when she flipped from the mound before throwing out the pitch. Lee donned a customized Twins jersey, denim shorts and white kicks for the occasion.

The crowd really enjoyed the performance, as there was an audible "ooOh" after Lee's flip. After throwing out the pitch, Lee threw her arms up in the air before Twins pitcher Caleb Thielbar and the team mascot, C.T. Bear, met her for a photo.

We're still flipping out over @sunisalee_'s first pitch last night.👏 pic.twitter.com/CxKJIYZ1ed — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2022

Major League Baseball's verified Twitter account was still in awe of the performance Saturday. The account tweeted, "We're still flipping out over @sunisalee_'s first pitch last night."

The team's Twitter account also tweeted the picture and wrote, "A pretty flipping for good first pitch by @sunisalee_!!!"

Lee, who is from St. Paul, Minnesota, later responded, "Such an honor getting to throw out the first pitch thank you @twins."