Suki Waterhouse Gushes Over Boyfriend Robert Pattinson's Musical Talents

It seems the Waterhouse-Pattinson household is quite the musical one.

In a new interview with CBS Mornings, Suki Waterhouse revealed her famous boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, got a front-row seat from home as she prepared to play keyboardist Karen Sirko in the new Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six.

"Did he enjoy that? Yeah, probably not," she quipped about Pattinson listening to her practice for months.

While the 31-year-old model and actress has been putting out her own music since 2016, she reminded her interviewer that Pattinson -- whom she's been dating since 2018 -- is just as musically inclined. After all, he performed two songs on the Twilight soundtrack, one of which he co-wrote.

"He's actually way worse at being annoying about -- well, because he's an amazing pianist and a really great guitarist," she gushed about the Batman star. "He's amazing, honestly."

And he's just as eager for her to listen to his recordings. As she quipped, "He wins the annoying competition."