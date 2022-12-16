Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

New details surrounding the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss have come to light. ET has learned that Boss left a note behind indicating he couldn’t go on anymore. Specifics about the content of the letter will not be given.

TMZ was first to report that a note was left.

As was previously reported, The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer and DJ died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head earlier this week. He was 40.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner previously told ET that the autopsy was performed on Wednesday and toxicology is pending.

Boss was found dead inside of a motel room on Tuesday. ET confirmed that he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, on Monday, which was located less than a mile from his home. When he didn't check out at 11 a.m. PT the next morning, housekeeping and management knocked on his door "repeatedly." When there was no answer, management opened the door, saw a body on the floor and immediately called the police.

A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations told ET, "On Dec. 13, 2022 at around 11:20 a.m., West Valley Division officers responded to an 'Ambulance Death Investigation' radio call at a motel. Investigators determined that the deceased died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and there were no signs of foul play. The case was handed over to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office."

Boss' death was also confirmed in a statement to ET by his wife, Allison Holker.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker concluded. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

A source close to the family says Holker is surrounded by a lot of friends and family and is trying to cope as best she can for their kids.

Boss is survived by Holker and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.