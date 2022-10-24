'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong Says Kendall Is 'in Some Fresh Hell' in Season 4 (Exclusive)

While Succession is busy filming season 4, Jeremy Strong took a break from production to talk to ET's Rachel Smith about the return of the Emmy-winning HBO family as well as his inspiring new film, Armageddon Time.

"We were just in Norway," Strong says of the former, which was recently shot on location in Europe. "We're about halfway through the fourth season."

On the series from creator Jesse Armstrong, the actor plays Kendall, one of the Roy siblings caught up in an ongoing battle with his father (Brian Cox) over their place in his media conglomerate, Waystar Royco.

When it comes to season 4, which picks up after the shocking events and failed coup attempt of last season, Strong teases that his character is once again in the hot seat as they navigate the sale of their company to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

"I'm in some fresh hell, as you can imagine," he says, while joking, "I can't really tell you anything. HBO would take me to a secret prison somehow."

Focus Features

Until the series returns in the spring of 2023, fans can watch Strong reunite with friend and previous Serenity co-star Anne Hathaway in Armageddon Time.

From director James Gray, the new film is said to be "a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream," with an all-star cast that also includes Anthony Hopkins.

More specifically, Strong and Hathaway play the parents of a Jewish student named Paul who is sent to a private school, where he faces prejudice and other adversities.

"I love that the film explores all of those things in a really honest, unflinching way," Strong says, explaining, "The pursuit of the American Dream, trying to live in this world with integrity, that's a difficult thing, actually."

And in the case of Paul's parents, "they're struggling," he says.

Meanwhile, Strong admits that he did pick up on the unexpected connection between both projects, and that's the fact that both Hopkins and Cox have played Hannibal Lecter.

"You know, it did come to my mind," he says. "But it didn't really belong on set and what we were doing together."

That said, the actor thinks the fact "they both played Hannibal Lecter and they both played King Lear," who is also an apt comparison to Cox's Succession character, is "amazing" to think about. "They're both incredible actors," he shares.

Armageddon Time debuts in theaters Oct. 28.