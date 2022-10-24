'Succession' Season 4 Teaser Sees the Roys Gearing Up for Battle Ahead of Spring 2023 Return

Now that one battle of the heirs is over, with House of the Dragon closing out season 1 in dramatic fashion, fans can start preparing for season 4 of Succession, which will return in the spring of 2023. In addition to teasing the premiere date, HBO also dropped a short trailer showing the Roy family gearing up for a war.

"Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Logan Roy (Brian Cox) says in the teaser, clearly still angry about having to constantly face down challengers for his position at the top of Waystar Royco. "I'm a hundred feet tall… These people are pygmies."

The footage then turns to Logan's four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck), who teamed up against their father during an attempted coup made at the end of last season, while they were all gathered in Italy for another family wedding.

"Here they are, the rebel alliance," Connor quips, with Kendall teasing that they're the "new gen Roys."

And while it looks like the battle lines are still drawn, with one generation ready to take on the next, there's still some underlying tension that needs to be dealt with. And that largely centers around Shiv's marriage to Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) after he turned against her in the season 3 finale.

"Do you want to talk about what happened?" he asks, getting nothing but a glare from his wife.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, season 4 of the Emmy-winning drama will pick up after the shocking events of last season as Logan moves closer to selling Waystar Royco to tech genius Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), prompting another power struggle among the Roys "as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete" and face a future "where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Rounding out the cast in season 4 is Nicholas Braun as cousin Greg Hirsch, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon, David Rasche as Karl Muller, Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker, Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy, Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters as Kerry Castellabate and Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach.

Succession seasons 1-3 are now streaming on HBO Max.