Stevie Wonder, Barack Obama, Russell Wilson, and More Stars Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, just three days after what would have been the late activist and humanitarian's 91st birthday. Following a year that's included a racial reckoning in America and around the world and a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, celebrities decided to honor the late Dr. King's inspiring legacy by posting messages to social media.

Some stars like Russell Wilson, Michael Strahan and more shared quotes from the noted speaker, while others were inspired to act based on his teachings.

Stevie Wonder shared a powerful, musical message to Dr. King, whom he met when he was just 14 years old, and former President Barack Obama shared a message of vigilance and community service in honor of the late leader

On #MLKDay, we celebrate his life but we’re also called to live out his values through service of our own. Here are some ways you can get involved in your community: https://t.co/r9IGEW5dpD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 18, 2021

T.I., Alicia Keys and many other Black stars shared a moving video featuring 17 ways you can be killed if you are Black in America, sharing messages like "jogging," "sitting in a wheelchair" and "sleeping in your bed," while naming the Black victims who suffered such fates.

After sharing the video, T.I. wrote, "In honor of #MLKDay, I join @breatherev and @bma_coalition in the call for @joebiden & @kamalaharris to commit to a Truth Racial Healing and Transformation Commission in their first 100 days. Join the movement #breathewithme #BMAC #17moreways #USTRHT https://breathewithmerevolution.org."

Here are how more stars honored the holiday:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words remind us that darkness cannot drive out darkness and hate cannot drive out hate — only light and love can. As we seek to overcome this season of darkness in America, let us choose love and light and begin to heal — together. #MLKDay — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 18, 2021

For those of you perpetrating on #MLKDay, Dr. King believed that #BlackLivesMatter — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 18, 2021

Celebrating the legacy and birthday (Jan. 15) of the courageous, God-fearing Dr. King. How will you honor him today? #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/mraNus9wTW — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 18, 2021

Today we honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King. Whose prolific words ring as true now as they did then. 🙌🏾❤️🙏🏾



Some wish to reduce Dr. King to just one “dream” but his message was VAST, his vision was enormous. He challenged us to fight for true justice & equality for ALL — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 18, 2021

In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King and the Beloved Community...❤️ pic.twitter.com/dWmPZCRZr8 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 18, 2021

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” #MLKDay Martin Luther King Jr.



Love is the way! pic.twitter.com/0BDOS9IwDL — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 18, 2021

Today, we remember the legacy and admirable work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many years later, these words are spot on. The time is always right to do what is right. Thank you, Dr. King. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/jHqHLNL8So — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 18, 2021

If anyone had a right to question whether our democracy was worth redeeming, it was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Because in the face of billy clubs and lynchings, poll taxes and literacy tests, he never gave in to violence, never waved a traitorous flag or gave up on our country. pic.twitter.com/TCmbuiXkUa — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 18, 2021

The Dream is still alive... 🙏🏾 honoring the King today #MLKDay — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 18, 2021

his vision was worth celebrating and is worth striving for #MLKDay — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) January 18, 2021

On #MLKDay we celebrate Dr. King, who dedicated his life to the fight for freedom, fairness and equality. And we honor his legacy by relentlessly continuing the battle against injustice here in New York. pic.twitter.com/XxusNpTs9L — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 18, 2021

As we reflect on the contributions of Dr. King, let us build on his legacy by securing the promise of justice for all.



By ensuring our voices were heard in the streets and at the ballot box, we renewed our fight to make the dream a reality. But the work continues. #MLKDay — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 18, 2021

#MLKDay "History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people." - Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/LnYeLks40f — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 18, 2021

“Be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star. For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.” #MLKDay — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) January 18, 2021

Remembering Coretta Scott King today as well.



She was an author, civil rights leader, equality advocate, and the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLK #MLKDay https://t.co/rUKCpMGiOl — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 18, 2021

As you honor my father today, please honor my mother, as well. She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded less than three months after Daddy died. Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay. #MLK #BelovedCommunity pic.twitter.com/cLvgTjeUwE — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 18, 2021