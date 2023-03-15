Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Have Major 'Beef' in Rage-Filled Trailer for Netflix Revenge Series

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong are facing off.

The duo star in Netflix's upcoming dark comedy series, Beef, which follows two strangers -- failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, Danny Cho (Yeun), and a self-made entrepreneur with a seemingly picturesque life, Amy Lau (Wong) -- whose lives become chaotic as ever following a road rage incident.

In the official trailer, which the streamer released Wednesday, the madness goes up a hundred notches after they have a not-so-great encounter in a parking lot, which takes place as both reach a boiling point in their lives. Not letting their run-in go, Danny chases Amy down city streets, determined to make her life a living hell. And so begins their never-ending revenge spiral.

"I have a very full life that I'd love to get back to. I'm going to find you and take what little you have," Amy snarls.

"You're just a suburban housewife and now you're stuck in a life you never wanted," Danny says, cutting her down. "I'm a dangerous guy. So stop messing with me and leave me alone. Or else."

Netflix

"I would love to let this go, but actions have consequences," Amy fires right back.

As the show warns, "Revenge is best served raw." Watch the chaos unfold in the official trailer for Beef below.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, the 10-episode, half-hour series from A24 also stars Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe and Patti Yasutake. Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino and Rek Lee appear in recurring roles.

Yeun and Wong serve as executive producers alongside Jin and Jake Schreier. Matthew Medlin produces.

Beef drops Thursday, April 6 on Netflix.