Steve Carell on Possibility of 'Morning Show' Return and 'Emotional' New Series 'The Patient' (Exclusive)

Never say never. Steve Carell is weighing in on the possibility of making some sort of return to The Morning Show in season three.

The celebrated star walked the carpet at the premiere of his new drama The Patient at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on Tuesday, and he spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about his new series -- as well as the possibility of some involvement in his previous series, The Morning Show, during it's forthcoming third season.

While Carell's character had a rather definitive exit from the show, some fans have speculated that he might appear in flashback -- although the star says he doesn't think it's likely.

"I doubt it, but really, who knows?" Carell said with a smile. "That was a lot of fun to work on. That was a great group of people and I enjoyed that."

However, Carell has moved from the hectic and dramatic world of TV news programming to the even darker world of murder and madness in The Patient.

Carell stars as Alan Strauss, a therapist who finds himself kidnapped and held captive by one of his patients, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson). Sam is a serial killer who wants to stop killing, and he demands Alan cure him homicidal impulses while keeping the troubled doctor a prisoner.

"There's some dark comedy woven into it, but it's not that. It's a very emotional thing," Carell said of his new show. "When I read it, I just thought it was smart and it was riveting, it captured my attention."

"It was a story where the stakes are incredibly high and that's the kind of thing I like to watch," he added.

FX's The Patient premieres Aug. 30, exclusively on Hulu.