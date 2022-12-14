Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40: Ellen, Questlove, Kelly Rowland, and More Stars Pay Tribute

Celebrities are paying tribute after the unexpected and tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The dancer, producer and actor died on Tuesday, his wife Allison Holker confirmed to ET. He was 40 years old.
Boss was found dead after Holker reported that her husband had left home without his car to a Los Angeles police station, TMZ -- who was first to publish the news -- reports. He died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," Holker, who shared three children with Boss, said in her statement to ET.
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
Closing her statement, Holker shared a final message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.
Boss was known for his role as the house DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 until the end of the series in 2022. Ellen posted a tribute to her former collaborator on Friday morning, writing "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."
Fellow musician and friend Questlove took to Instagram to pay honor Boss, writing, "I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time."
"May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road & you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it," he continued. "I’ll admit yesterday was rotten & every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law nature sent me spiraling. Take time out for yourselves if you feel like you’re on the edge (I know most of us are confused when it comes to darker emotions like sadness and anger—-both healthy to express but becomes problematic when your solution is to figure out how to get rid of the feelings that don’t feel good to you."
He ended his message with: "Take time out for yourselves & sit in silence people. Time literally heals wounds. Rest In Melody Twitch."
Collaborator Paul Feig wrote, "Absolutely devastated by this news. Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don’t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison."
Fellow So You Think You Could Dance star Dmitry Chaplin said in a statement that he is at a "complete loss for words. My heart goes out to Allison and her family, since their loss is even more tragic than ours!"
"I first met Twitch on SYTYCD when he was a contestant," Chaplin continued. "He was always one of the most modest, friendly, and fun individuals I've ever met. He truly loved the art of dancing and was instrumental in bringing it to the attention of newer generations through television. He will forever be remembered as a friend, a gifted performer, and a kind person."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
