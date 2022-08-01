Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary: 'Next Chapter Begins'

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are celebrating over a decade of marriage in the best way -- a vacation in the South of France! On July 31, the 34-year-old Golden State Warriors champion and the 33-year-old Food Network star took to Instagram to share a look at their intimate time away and pen sweet tributes to one another.

"My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more," Stephen wrote alongside a carousel of images from their trip. "Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what’s next. That’s the best part! through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins… I Love You! > < 1 Corinthians 13:8."

1 Corinthians 13:8 is a Bible verse that reads, "Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away."

Ayesha posted a similar gallery of photos featuring the duo walking around the city and on a boat, writing, "11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It’s truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything. Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating . I love you @stephencurry30 !"

Ayesha and Steph have been married since 2011. The pair, who were high school sweethearts, are parents to Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Cannon, 4.

Last year, the duo celebrated reaching a decade of marriage by renewing their vows in a surprise ceremony, officiated by their oldest daughter. The mom of three revealed that her husband planned the entire ceremony, even picking out her dress!

Ahead of that celebration, Ayesha spoke to ET about the teamwork and support that goes into their relationship.

"We're celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary this summer, so like -- we've grown up together, in every sense of the word," Ayesha said at the time. "My support is his support, vice versa. It's like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable. And when I have those days where I feel like I want to give up, he is always there to be like, 'Nope! Put on your clothes.'"

