Stephanie Beatriz Reveals She Was In Labor When She Recorded Powerful 'Encanto' Song

For Stephanie Beatriz, there's one Encanto song that proved to be a truly unique experience to record.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum recently spoke with Variety about her part in the acclaimed Disney animated musical, and revealed that she recorded one of the film's most powerful and emotional tunes, "Waiting on a Miracle," while in labor.

"I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out," recalled Beatriz, who reflected on just how close it came to her not being able to record.

"I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day," she recalled. "I was like, 'Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!'"

Beatriz -- who starred as Mirabel in the gorgeous animated family dramedy -- welcomed her daughter, Rosaline, the following day. The film was released in December, and Rosaline arrived in August.

Encanto director Byron Howard also spoke with Variety and remembered that they knew her due date was rapidly approaching, but he wasn't aware of just how close it was to when they captured her incredible performance on the tune.

"We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby," Howard admitted. "But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready."

Beatriz shares her adorable little girl with husband Brad Hoss. The pair tied the knot in 2018.

For more on Encanto, and the soundtrack that's taken the world by storm, check out the video below.