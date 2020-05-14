'Station 19': Which of Our Favorites Are in Danger? Watch This Explosive Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Are the Station 19 firefighters facing imminent danger?

On Thursday's season 3 finale, the Grey's Anatomy spinoff ends its 16-episode run with an explosive closer that should leave you worried for the fates of your favorite Firehouse 19 firefighters. Titled "Louder Than a Bomb," the finale puts Ben (Jason George), Vic (Barrett Doss), Jack (Grey Damon), Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) and Travis (Jay Hayden) in the line of fire when they go to the inferior Pac North Hospital for a five-alarm fire.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, the team frantically attempts to guide members of the hospital's research staff to safety before the threat puts them all in danger. But a researcher, who's working on a cure for lymphoma, desperately tries to save her life's work -- at the behest of a few 19 first responders, namely Travis and Dean.

When Jack gets direct orders from Maya (Danielle Savre) over the radio that they all need to evacuate, things go from bad to worse. Watch the exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

The finale will also feature appearances by Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia, Stefania Spampinato as Carina and Kim Raver as Teddy.

Recently, Station 19 star Boris Kodjoe hopped on Zoom to catch up with ET's Kevin Frazier to tee up the final episode of the season, which was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic forced film and TV productions to shut down. "We got lucky. I mean, we literally wrapped and then two weeks later, the lockdown happened, so we got the whole season in," Kodjoe said. "We already got renewed for next season."

"The finale's going to be fire. I know that sounds crazy but there's a lot of suspense," he added. "Andy just lost her dad in a fire, so she's a wreck. [Andy and Robert] just got married, so they're a newlywed couple who's sort of learning to get to really know each other... There's a lot going on. It's very explosive. ... You need to get your popcorn and you need to get your tissues as always because you're going to shed a tear and you're going to be shocked by what you're about to see."

Kodjoe admitted that things are up in the air in terms of when it will be safe for production to start work on season 4.

"We don't know when we're going back to work yet," he admitted. "It's about safety. For a lot of these Hollywood studios, liability's a huge issue so when you have two or 300 people on a stage working on a movie or on a TV show, the risk of infection is huge and plus, you cannot quarantine them 24/7. They come to work for 12 hours and then they go home into their communities, so they have to figure out a way to protect everybody. The basis of everything is testing obviously and as long as we're not testing consistently in a very wide way, broad way, I don't see us coming back to work anytime soon."

Tune into Entertainment Tonight for more scoop on Station 19. Check your local listings. The season 3 finale of Station 19 airs Thursday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

