'Star Trek: Discovery': Here's the Gripping Opening Scene From Season 3

With one week to go before Star Trek: Discovery returns, CBS All Access has released the opening two minutes of season 3.

In the clip, which premiered Thursday during the Star Trek Universe virtual panel for New York Comic Con, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) barrels toward a destination unknown, while new character Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala) is in the midst of a major intergalactic fire fight. Suddenly, their paths collide -- quite literally -- when Michael crashes into Book's ship, and things go even more haywire.

As a result of their collision, Michael and Book are on track for a fatal impact. But does Michael get her power thrusters up in time before crash landing on a strange new land? Our guess: Of course!

Watch Star Trek: Discovery's opening scene from the season 3 premiere below.

The new season of Star Trek: Discovery sees Michael arriving into the future -- 930 years to be exact -- into the year 3188. She meets Book, who informs Michael that the world is in tatters and that "The Federation mostly collapsed after The Burn." Season 3 will also welcome the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, as well as Book's right-hand cat, Grudge.

Earlier this summer, the cast reunited virtually for Comic-Con@Home, where they offered a preview of season 3 following the sophomore finale that saw the Discovery crew blast off nearly a thousand years into the future to parts unknown.

"There's the obvious hope that that works, that the plan works. And even logistically, that we land where we're supposed to, that we defeat Control, that we save the world and save the universe. There's inherent hope in that," Martin-Green shared during the panel. "And also, the hope to continue discovering myself as Burnham. That'll always be there. That hope of continual unveiling and finding that perfect, sweet balance between all the forces that wage within me."

