Spice Girls' Emma 'Baby Spice' Bunton Marries Jade Jones In Surprise Wedding

Emma Bunton has some big news: the Spice Girls singer has officially tied the knot!

Bunton, aka Baby Spice, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning snapshot from her wedding to longtime love Jade Jones, revealing the exciting news to her friends and followers.

The pic showed Bunton and Jones standing face-to-face and smiling brightly. The sweet photo showed off Bunton's classic white wedding dress, which she paired with a floral headband that perfectly accentuated her signature blonde locks. Jones, meanwhile, looked chic in a brown fedora, black crewneck shirt and stylish patterned blazer.

"Mr and Mrs Jones! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Bunton captioned the photo.

Several of Bunton's Spice Girls bandmates shared their congrats for the newlyweds, including Victoria Beckham, who commented, "Congratulations! Love u both so much!!"

Mel B excitedly commented, "Yipppeee 😘😍😍," while Mel C shared, "Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations 🥂love you all sooooooo much!"

Bunton and Jones began dating back in 1998, and the pair got engaged in 2006. Together they share two sons -- 13-year-old Beau and 10-year-old Tate.

Congrats to the happy couple!