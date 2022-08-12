'Southern Charm': Taylor Ann Green 'Would Probably Have to Assume' Ex Shep Rose Was Not Faithful

Taylor Ann Green is opening up about her split fromSouthern Charm co-star, Shep Rose.

"We are not together," she tells Andy Cohen on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, adding that she has also moved into her "own place."

Green says that reports of their breakup came out "a few weeks before we actually, officially made things real," but hints that Rose's fear of commitment was, indeed, an issue.

Asked point-blank whether she believes that Rose was faithful to her outside an incident involving a stairwell kiss, Green tries to play coy by suggesting, "You can ask him that question." Pushed again for her personal take on it, she caves, "I would probably have to assume not."

She says that she "absolutely" believes that Rose would come to the conclusion that he wants to marry if given more time, but he "definitely" doesn't want to be the first one his family to get a divorce.

When ET spoke to Rose last year, he touched on his fear of commitment and how Green was helping him through that.

"I think a lot of my trepidation comes from selfishness, quite frankly, and being able to move at a moment's notice and go wherever I want," he said at the time. "Or flirt or whatever, innocently flirt and stuff like that. That's scared me, but I've been having so much fun, and life is really, really good with sweet Taylor. So it's definitely given me pause about my philosophies in life."

