'Southern Charm' Star Ashley Jacobs Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Southern Charm star Ashley Jacobs and her husband, Mike Appel. The 36-year-old reality star announced the birth of her first child on Tuesday, posting a series of hospital photos on Instagram.

"The happiest, most surreal, and exhausting weekend of our lives. Our baby boy is here," Jacobs captioned the pics. "It’s hard to put into words how I feel because 'in love' feels like an understatement. God is good🙏 #AppelPartyof3."

In the shots, Jacobs cradles her newborn son close and shows off a cute shot of his face as he rocks a whale-covered onesie.

Her husband revealed their son's name, posting his own photos and writing, "Welcome Grayson Maxwell Appel 🐣🍼."

The couple announced they were expecting back in June, at the same time they tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

They later shared photos from their wedding, which took place June 5.

Jacobs commented of her special day at the time, "It was actually a 'We Like to Save Money Wedding!'👌😜 And we got to use that money on a beautiful honeymoon and our baby nursery!!"

The couple later honeymooned in Kauai, Hawaii.