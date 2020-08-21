'Southern Charm' Episodes Temporarily Taken Down Amid Review for Offensive Content

Four episodes of Southern Charm were temporarily taken down by Bravo. A spokesperson for the network confirms to ET that the episodes of its Charleston-set reality show were temporarily taken down as part of a review the network is doing to flag potentially offensive, racially-charged content.

Three of the four episodes -- season one, episode two; season four, episode one; season four, episode eight -- have been put back up on the network's app and website, with plans to return them to VOD as well. The fourth episode, season three, episode one, will also return to all platforms eventually, with the exception of one scene that was set at a plantation.

In the scene that will be removed, Kathryn Dennis shows her friend around her family's plantation and discusses the slave cemetery it houses.

The network notes that many of its shows have been under review, but the four episodes of Southern Charm are the first to be temporarily taken down as a result.

Variety was the first to report the news, after TikTok user @thetalkofshame noticed the missing episodes. In a three-part post, she pointed out that season one, episode two was missing, seemingly due to a conversation between Thomas Ravenel and his father, Arthur Ravenel, in which the elder man says he likes to get rid of $5 bills because Abraham Lincoln is on them.

After further digging, @thetalkofshame posted a fourth video about the three other missing episodes.

The reality series aired its season six finale last August. Ahead of season seven, cast members Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo announced their departure from the Bravo series.

