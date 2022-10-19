Sophie Turner Seems to Weigh in on Viral Sansa Stark Debate

The Queen in the North still reigns -- no matter what Twitter has to say.

With all the buzz about House of the Dragon's upcoming season 1 finale, a years-old Game of Thrones debate was reignited on social media on Wednesday -- centered around Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. The tweet that seemed to start the debate featured a photo of Sansa alongside some of the series' biggest villains: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), as well as House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).

"One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s [sic] portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal," the tweet reads.

One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/OwGTrbT6kw — daenerys is alive (@daenartist) October 18, 2022

The implication that Sansa was one of the series' "most heartless and cruel villains" set off a firestorm of tweets both for and against the idea. Some fans of the series believe Sansa's initial devotion to Joffrey in season 1 of Game of Thrones was the reason her father, Ned Stark, was beheaded, while others have final season gripes about Sansa sharing information about Jon Snow's true parentage. The matter of her "downfall," however, is slightly dubious.

Ultimately, Turner seemed to weigh on the debate without saying a word, sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of Sansa's final shot of the series -- where she was crowned Queen of the North, sitting proudly on her throne in Winterfell, a crown of direwolves atop her head.

Turner was just 13 when she was cast in the epic part, and she shared an emotional tribute to the character in celebration of Game of Thrones' series finale in May 2019.

"Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love," the actress wrote. "I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me."

House of the Dragon's season 1 finale airs Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. PT/ET on HBO.