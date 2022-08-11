Sophie Turner Reveals Her Favorite Album From Joe Jonas’ Ex Taylor Swift

No "Bad Blood" here! Sophie Turner opened up about her favorite Taylor Swift albums during a TikTok live appearance with her husband, Joe Jonas.

Though the Jonas Brothers singer may be a famous ex-boyfriend of Swift, his wife doesn't seem to mind.

"My favorite Taylor Swift album [is] 1989, hands down," she said, adding that it's "literally one of my favorite albums of all time."

Turner continued, "Although, Reputation was… partly inspired by Sansa and Arya Stark, did you know that?" Turner is famous for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

Despite the GoT connection for his wife, Jonas also chose 1989 as his favorite album. "1989 is a great album," he said, adding that it had so many "bangers."

Swift and Jonas briefly dated in 2008 before he famously broke up with her over the phone. Shortly after, Swift publicly decried the breakup on The Ellen Degeneres Show, but later said she regretted the outburst. "[The most rebellious thing I ever did was] probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," she told Degeneres in 2019. "That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there."