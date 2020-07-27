Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas! The 24-year-old actress has given birth to the couple's first child together.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby, their rep tells ET.

A source tells ET that Turner gave birth last Wednesday to a baby girl.

"Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon," the source says. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the couple has decided to name their daughter Willa.

Turner and 30-year-old Jonas have been married since May 2019, but have remained private about expecting their first child together. The two never officially confirmed Turner's pregnancy, though her baby bump has been clearly visible during outings.

News broke of Turner's pregnancy in February, and in March, they were snapped shopping at a children's store in Studio City, California. In May, Jonas talked about spending time with his wife while under quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're having a good time. We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that time," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up. "Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice."

"We appreciate and we know that time for ourselves is important," he continued. "So, I'll do my thing, she does her thing, even though we're all under one roof. I think that's been helpful for us."

Meanwhile, Turner also said she was loving being under quarantine with her husband during her appearance on Conan in April.

"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me," she said.

"He's DJing at home," she continued. "But it's fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He'll text me and be like, 'What time is it?' I'll reply from the kitchen, 'Shot time,' and bring him a shot of tequila."

Last April, Turner emotionally credited Jonas with helping her deal with depression during her appearance on Dr. Phil's Phil in the Blanks podcast.

"I love myself now, or more than I used to," she said. "I'm now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more."

For more on the couple, watch the video below: