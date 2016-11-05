Solange Knowles Likes Tweet Alleging Bill Murray 'Put Both His Hands' in Her Hair

Solange Knowles is adding her story to the recent accusations of inappropriate behavior by Bill Murray. The singer-songwriter set Twitter tongues wagging over the weekend when she liked the tweets of TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard, alleging that the "Cranes in the Sky" singer had an uncomfortable run-in with the 72-year-old actor when she made her musical debut on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 5, 2016.

The singer performed "Cranes in the Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair" during the Benedict Cumberbatch-hosted episode, in which Murray made an appearance.

"Your yearly reminder that i saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not," Mayard alleged on Sunday. The writer also tweeted a clarification that, although fitting, the aforementioned hit was not about the alleged incident since it occurred after Knowles released the single.

"She had just finished performing that song on SNL when he did it. that’s the audacity of whiteness," Mayard claimed.

When Twitter users noticed that Knowles liked Mayard's tweet, it gave credit to the accusations, which are only the latest in a barrage of allegations of abusive behavior by Murray.

Last week, Seth Green recounted an incident he says happened on the set of SNL when Murray was hosting. During an interview on the Good Mythical Morning show, the 48-year-old actor claimed that when he was nine years old, a disagreement over a seat allegedly became physical.

"He picked me up by my ankles, he dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms wildly, full contact with his balls," Green recalled. "He dropped me in the trash can and the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried."

Green said he had "never been so embarrassed in my life" and that he wanted to pull out of performing on the show before Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky offered him a pep talk.

"They come back and come in my room like, 'Hey, everybody knows Bill’s a d**k, you know? He’s hosting the show. He’s probably really like nervous about it. You be a pro, right? The show must go on. You be a pro. You’re a pro, right?'" Green claimed. Pretending to wipe away tears, he continued, "I was like, ‘I am a pro. I’m a pro.'"

Green's story follows former SNL star Rob Schneider's comments about Murry's alleged on-set demeanor on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show. In his remarks, Schneider said that Murray was difficult to work with when the famed actor returned for one of his several hosting stints on the late-night sketch comedy series.

"He's super nice to fans. He wasn't very nice to us. …He wasn't very-- he hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

Recently, Murray reportedly reached a private settlement following his alleged on-set behavior. According to a report published by Puck, the actor reached a settlement of more than $100,000 with the "much younger woman" who worked on Being Mortal, Anzi Ansari's directorial debut that reportedly shut down production in April after the alleged incident between the actor and female production staffer.

According to the outlet, which cited multiple sources, the on-set incident allegedly happened after Murray believed the production staffer -- who was reportedly not his co-star Keke Palmer -- was flirting with him. When Murray and the woman were in close proximity near a bed that was part of the production, Murray allegedly started kissing her body and straddling her, per the outlet.

The woman alleged that, when she couldn't move because Murray outweighed her, he kissed her on the lips, though they were both wearing masks, according to the outlet. Murray claimed the moment was "jestful," per the outlet, but the woman "interpreted his actions as entirely sexual" and was "horrified." Both the woman in question and a second staffer who witnessed the alleged encounter filed a complaint, according to the outlet.

During an interview with CNBC, the actor reflected on the complaint made about his behavior on set, that led to the film’s production being shut down. “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I'm working with,” he said. “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way. The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing. They wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Soon after the Puck report dropped, fellow actor Geena Davis released her memoir, Dying of Politeness, in which she detailed working with Murray. David claimed that on the set of their 1990 film Quick Change, Murray screamed at her both privately and in front of the crew and allegedly used a massage device on her without her giving consent.

Notably, Lucy Liu, who worked with Murray on Charlie's Angels, addressed her co-star's behavior on the Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast back in 2021. Liu claimed Murray hurled insults at her after the cast had reworked a particular scene and Murray wasn't able to come due to attending a family gathering.

"Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," she recalled. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

The Why Women Kill star said that crew members have come up to her years later to tell her they were grateful to her for standing up to him. She acknowledged that she also still thinks about the incident, particularly, the fallout that occurred.

"I remember after that time, what came out in the press was that I was this and I was that," she noted. "It was incredible to me how it was turned around and they automatically thought that the woman was the difficult one. ... But I didn’t understand how it got flipped when I had nothing to do with instigating it or creating that platform of confrontation or anxiety. So even though it's been decades, it's something that obviously I remember very intimately and have not forgotten."

Murray's character, Bosley, was replaced by Bernie Mac in the film's sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

There have been no updates on the production schedule for Being Mortal.