Sofia Richie Wears Hoodie From Scott Disick’s Clothing Line After Reunion

Sofia Richie is only adding fuel to the rumors that she and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick have rekindled their romance. The 21-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself posing on the beach in a tie-dyed Talentless hoodie along with white-and-brown bikini bottoms.

The clothing brand belongs to Disick, who liked his ex's photo. The Talentless account also commented on the post with a fire emoji.

The post comes after Disick and Richie were spotted enjoying a beach day together on the Fourth of July in Malibu, California, for the first time since their May split.

Richie wearing Disick's clothing brand is especially significant since his other famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian, recently made headlines for wearing one of the businessman's flannel shirts while on a joint family vacation. Several days after the rumor mill started up about Disick and Kardashian, the Poosh creator posted a photo in another flannel, of which Disick jokingly commented, "Cute shirt."

Disick and Richie dated for almost three years prior to their split. Throughout their romance, he remained close with Kardashian, who is the mother of his three children. Disick still regularly appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the Kardashian-Jenner family recently threw him a 37th birthday bash shortly after his split from Richie.