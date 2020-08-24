Sofia Richie Celebrates Turning 22 With Dad Lionel and Sister Nicole Following Scott Disick Split

Sofia Richie is celebrating her birthday with family. The model and reality star turns 22 on Monday, but spent the weekend partying with those closest to her.

She spent the weekend with her sister, Nicole Richie, and their dad, Lionel Richie, as well as other family members and friends at a stylish, low-key outdoor celebration.

Sofia and Nicole posed together and snapped photos of themselves gazing into a mirror, which Sofia captioned, simply, "22 festivities."

She later shared a slideshow that gave followers a better look at the so-called "festivities" which included a lavish dinner, some beautiful scenery and decor, and her famous father apparently singing for the occasion.

As a follow-up to the fun family dinner, Sofia boarded a private plane with her gal pals -- as well as her brother, Miles Richie, and their mom, Diane Alexander.

Sofia and her crew posed for a celebratory snapshot on the stairs of the plane before takeoff, and the birthday girl captioned the fun pic, "22 feels good."

Sofia also shared several snapshots from inside the plane during the flight, where everyone commemorated the occasion with dancing and drinking.

The birthday girls' buddies -- as well as her mom -- also rocked special custom T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Sofia Turns 22."

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Notably absent from the photos of the festivities was Sofia's ex, Scott Disick, with whom she recently split.

ET learned last Wednesday that the pair's rumored split was official.

Rumors of their split were first reported in May, which came shortly after Disick checked himself in and out of rehab. However, the two were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together, making fans wonder if they were back on.

It appears, however, that Sofia is having a fine time just with her friends and family for her special day.