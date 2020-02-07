'Snowpiercer' Sneak Peek: Jennifer Connelly and Alison Wright Go Head to Head (Exclusive)

The delicate balance on Snowpiercer is about to be upended now that the truth about Mr. Wilford has finally been exposed. ET has an exclusive sneak peek of episode eight, “These Are His Revolutions,” in which Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) is confronted by Ruth Wardle (Alison Wright) over what happened to the creator and original conductor of the train.

Wright tells ET the moment is a long time coming, especially after Ruth finally catches up with what audiences have known since the premiere: Mr. Wilford is gone and Melanie, the head of hospitality, is secretly running the train. “She had no idea about the web of lies and deceit, no idea about who Melanie really is as a person,” Wright says of Ruth. “She’s completely in the dark and is, of course, beyond devastated and betrayed.”

For Ruth, who is zealously devoted to Mr. Wilford and the new world order, this moment has shattered everything she thought to be true over the past seven years living and working aboard the train. “She really does feel like the rug has been pulled out from under her,” the actress explains, adding that “everything she thought was certain is not.”

So when Ruth finally confronts Melanie (in the clip above), she’s full of emotion and wants to attack and punish her superior for hurting her the way she has. “Whatever you think of me, I need you to put that aside,” Melanie says to Ruth, who then opens up about what her betrayal means to her.

Beyond all the lies, Wright says ultimately Ruth is most concerned with learning about what happened to “her beloved Mr. Wildford. Like, where is he?” And in that moment, she finally asks Melanie the burning question, “Did you kill Mr. Wilford?”

Snowpiercer airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.