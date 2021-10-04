Snoop Dogg Gives Update on 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Snoop Dogg is speaking with ET about the epic 2022 Super Bowl halftime show he'll be a part of. ET's Kevin Frazier talked to the 49-year-old rapper at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation's fundraising gala, The Event, on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena -- which benefited the Boys and Girls Clubs and Communities in schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta -- and he gave an update on where the performers are in the creative process.

Snoop, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show for Super Bowl LVI taking place on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Snoop says his 1994 classic, "Gin and Juice," might be one of the hits he'll perform.

"You might, man, depending on how they feel," he said on whether or not fans can expect to hear "Gin and Juice." "I know I feel that I want it but I gotta wait for their orders and instructions, so we'll be on point ... whenever we get the information."

Snoop said he and the other artists have not talked about the set list yet.

"We just talked about creative input and what we want it to look like and feel like, and then we'll get to the music because we've got a lot of music to choose from, so we just want to make sure we got the creative side -- the look of it, the feel of it and then we get to the music."

It's safe to say fans are excited about the Super Bowl halftime show lineup next year. JAY-Z, whose Roc Nation has a partnership with the NFL, said in a statement, "On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making."